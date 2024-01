David Sanchez de Castro Madrid Friday, January 19, 2024, 1:16 p.m.



| Updated 4:45 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Carlos Sainz Cenamor is a father, pilot, athlete, businessman, winemaker and, above all, legend. Few people can hold that trite and well-worn qualification with more pride than the Matador, possibly one of the best of all time. If professional success is accompanied by…