The application Safe cell phone completes 1 month of operation this Friday (January 19, 2024). The federal government's initiative to restrict device theft and theft exceeded 12,000 cell phone blocking alerts during this period, according to the government.

Released on December 19, 2023 by Ministry of Justice and Public Securitythe application had counted until 10:30 am on Friday (19 January):

12,591 blocking alerts;

954,278 registered telephone numbers;

1,234,718 registered users;

818,850 people from registered trust.

Two weeks after the launch, the program had already surpassed 1 million registered users.

The largest alert records in app occurred close to Christmas. On December 20, 1,113 incidents were recorded. On December 27, 746 requests to block the device were made.

The main reason for the blockages was theft (5,496 occurrences), theft (3,965), loss (2,529) and others (601). According to the Ministry of Justice, São Paulo was the State that recorded the most blockages in the first month of the application, followed by Rio de Janeiro and Bahia. The state with the fewest occurrences was Roraima.

Read below the States with the highest number of blockades:

São Paulo (3,288);

Rio de Janeiro (1,567);

Bahia (940);

Pernambuco (904);

Minas Gerais (778);

Ceará (674).

Read below the States with the lowest number of blocks:

Rondônia (72);

Mato Grosso do Sul (71);

Amapá (40);

Acre (25);

Roraima (22).

How to Use Secure Cell Phone

To use the tool, simply access the website or application (Android or Apple) and log in through your gov.br account. The user registers the device by providing the number, brand and model. It is possible to register more than one device, as long as the line is registered with the same user CPF.

For now, blocking the telephone line is only possible through the telephone operator. Line blocking, using the chip, will only be available on the app from February 9th.

The government released a video showing how to use the application.

Watch (2min45s):