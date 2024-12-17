This Monday Carlos Rodríguez Luna managed to enter the history of Figures and Letters. The contestant managed to surpass Álvaro Gamboa’s record by adding his 14th victory in the La 2 contest.

The Sevillian (as the two jackpot winners of the program this year) He is 30 years old and is a Secondary School Mathematics teacher. Carlos enjoys the Fair, Holy Week and loves getting lost in the Triana neighborhood.

The contestant has demonstrated in Figures and Letters his charisma and your ability with both numerical and linguistic tests They are winning the public’s affection day after day.

His rival this Monday was Amaya, from Cantabriawith which he faced in search of the jackpot with 70,000 euros. But the Sevillian was a very tough opponent and ended up beating the participant 184 to 7.

In the last round, Carlos answered words until he reached 900 euros, but he was left without guessing the ones corresponding to 1,000, 1,500 and 70,000so Aitor Albizua invited him to try it in the next program.