The day arrived. The Sevillian Carlos Rodríguez was defeated in Figures and letters this Wednesday after 28 programs and 23,600 euros won in the La 2 contest.

The contestant has managed to be the oldest champion in this new stage of the program on Spanish Television, but Beltrán managed to defeat him this Wednesday.

The Madrid native psychology student and leisure and free time monitorwho commented that he liked improvisation, as highlighted in his presentation.

Beltrán was behind on the scoreboard for much of the programbut ended up coming back to beat the Sevillian after a mistake in the final moments.

Aitor Albizua congratulated the champion: “You have been a record-breaking contestantand you have to be very proud of your time Figures and lettersand I would have liked to have a teacher like you.”

Carlos, visibly moved at his farewell, commented: “If you allow me 30 seconds, to say that nothing happens, one day it had to come. I am happy with everything I have experienced hereand having lost to a guy who was very good.

He also acknowledged that engage in Figures and letters It had always been one of his dreams: “It was, basically, a huge dream in my life,” said the Sevillian.

Beltrán, for his part, managed to add his first 800 euros in the La 2 contest in the final test after running out of time searching for the jackpot, which was at 93,500 euros.