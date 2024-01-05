“The place and time” of Iranian revenge for the double attack in Kerman will be “chosen” by the Islamic Republic: President Raisi says so, participating in the funerals of the victims and assures that the Al Aqsa deluge operation will lead to the end of Israel. Telegram of condolence from Pope Francis. The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Nasrallah, speaks: “We will not remain silent” after the attack in the southern outskirts of Beirut and “we will respond to the enemy”. In Gaza the death toll has risen to 22,600, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health. On X Podolyak, Zelensky's advisor: «The Russian Federation hit the territory of Ukraine for the first time with missiles received from North Korea».

