Carlos Queiroz, former coach of the Colombian National Team and today in charge of Iran in the Qatar World Cup 2022, He had a strong clash with a journalist from the English TV channel Sky Sports, regarding the controversy over the issue of human rights in the country that the Portuguese represents.

Journalist Queiroz was asked about his opinion about leading the National Team in a country where women’s rights are violated.

Immediately, the coach asked him what channel he worked for, and when he replied that Sky News, he asked for money to answer him. “Talk to your boss and after the World Cup, if there is a good offer, I can answer you,” Queiroz told him.

Queiroz then got up from the table and said, “Don’t put words I didn’t say into my mouth.” and then he added: “He also asks about the situation of immigrants in England,” before leaving the venue.

On Tuesday, Queiroz had affirmed that his players have “the right to express themselves” during the World Cup in Qatar, while a protest movement has shaken the Islamic Republic for two months.

“It’s exactly like in England. You follow the spirit of the game and the laws of FIFA as long as you express yourself in football, according to these principles and values. Everyone has the right to express themselves,” Queiroz told a news conference in Doha. , whose video was broadcast by the media.

“Some kneel, some agree, some don’t. And Iran is exactly the same,” the Portuguese coach continued. “It is out of the question that the Iranian national team is suffering from such problems.”

“The players have one thing on their mind, and that is to fight for the dream of being in the second round“, he added. “They are humble people, they understand a very simple thing. If we are able to do it, they will be part of history, because Iran has been to the World Cup six times, they have never reached the second round. They don’t want to be just a part of history, they want to make history.”

This is the social environment in Iran

A hard-repressed protest movement has rocked the Islamic Republic since the death two months ago of Mahsa Amini, A 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish girl arrested for violating the strict dress code that requires women to wear the Islamic headscarf in public.

Several Iranian national team players expressed their support for this movement on social media, wearing black bracelets during matches or refusing to sing the national anthem.

The star of ‘Team Melli’, Sardar Azmoun, made headlines for having expressed his support for the protest movement, and for having denounced the repression in his countrywith various messages on social networks.

His Instagram account, followed by some five million people, was blocked for several days before being restored.

Iran will begin their participation in the World Cup on November 21 against England in Group B. After facing Wales on the 25th, the Iranians will face the United States on the 29th, in a highly symbolic rematch of the historic 1998 match, won by by Iran (2-1).

