Wednesday, November 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez, in mourning: his stepfather passed away

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Juan Carlos Restrepo, stepfather of James Rodríguez

Juan Carlos Restrepo, stepfather of James Rodríguez

Juan Carlos Restrepo, stepfather of James Rodríguez

He is considered a great mentor of the soccer player of the Colombian National Team.

James Rodriguezconcentrated with the Colombian National Team for the friendly against Paraguay this weekend, received bad news on Wednesday.

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

His stepfather, Juan Carlos Restrepo, died in the last hours. Restrepo had been in a delicate state of health for several weeks.

Restrepo is considered a mentor to James when he was a child and dreamed of being a professional soccer player; He is also the father of Juana Valentina, the footballer’s half-sister.

However, Restrepo ended his relationship with pilar rubio (James’s mother) and there would have been, say some media, an alleged distancing with the ’10’ of the Colombian National Team.

(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez: who was the late Juan Carlos Restrepo, his stepfather?)

Restrepo was a soccer man, who at the time bought the Real Sincelejo card to reach the second division of Colombian soccer, without having the endorsement of Dimayor.

James, player of olympiacos of Greece, has not yet been pronounced.

See also  The brutal attack of Matías Kranevitter on Yeferson Soteldo

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #mourning #stepfather #passed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Romeo Santos confirms third date in Peru after total sale of his first two shows

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.