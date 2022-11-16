James Rodríguez, in mourning: his stepfather passed away

James Rodriguezconcentrated with the Colombian National Team for the friendly against Paraguay this weekend, received bad news on Wednesday.

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up. Photo: Twitter: @olympiacosFC

His stepfather, Juan Carlos Restrepo, died in the last hours. Restrepo had been in a delicate state of health for several weeks.

Restrepo is considered a mentor to James when he was a child and dreamed of being a professional soccer player; He is also the father of Juana Valentina, the footballer’s half-sister.

However, Restrepo ended his relationship with pilar rubio (James’s mother) and there would have been, say some media, an alleged distancing with the ’10’ of the Colombian National Team.

Restrepo was a soccer man, who at the time bought the Real Sincelejo card to reach the second division of Colombian soccer, without having the endorsement of Dimayor.

James, player of olympiacos of Greece, has not yet been pronounced.

