The Colombian Football Federation appointed Carlos ‘Pisces’ Restrepo as new Director of Selections Colombia Juveniles and will assume this role from next June, in the development scheme of the FCF.

Restrepo comes to the position in order to coordinate the technical and sports processes of the national teams in the categories, Under 15, Under 17 and Under 20, leading the different work groups and promoting the planning, programming, integration, execution and verification of activities tending to the consolidation of the national soccer teams in their different modalities and categories.

The idea

“For some time we have been looking for a profile that meets the needs of this position with a person who has experience working with national teams, clubs, youth soccer and ‘Pisces’, in addition to meeting all these requirements, he is an excellent human being. who comes to complement the development area of ​​the FCF, contributing all his experience”, declared Iván Novella, director of Development and Teams of the FCF.

With the decision, what is sought is the articulation of an identity and work structure that is implemented in all the formative phases of the Colombian National Team, integrate the different groups under modalities of specific guidelines, monitor the different technical bodies, accompany the scouting process in the various regions of the country and support the learning process of our players and technical staff.

Colombian coach Carlos 'Piscis' Restrepo took over the command of Olimpia de Honduras, the most successful club in that country.

“It is a new opportunity that we assume with great responsibility in our return to the Colombian Football Federation. The commitment is great with football in our country, because we are going to work with the entire current structure of youth football,” Restrepo said.

And he added: “We believe that we have the potential to consolidate players with a champion mentality and thus reach the expected results. I am grateful for the trust that the president of the Federation and the Executive Committee place in me, as well as the support of the technical director of the Colombian National Team for the Elderly, Néstor Lorenzo, who was fundamental to join me in this position”.

Among Restrepo's extensive experience in soccer, is the technical direction of the Colombia Sub 20 National Team, integrating the coaching staff of the Colombia Senior National Team and officiating as technical director of different professional clubs.