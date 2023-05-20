Recco – The Pro Recco beats Brescia and is still champion of Italy 2023. It is the thirty-fifth championship in its history, the first in 1959.

Sandro Sukno’s team built the victory in the first ten minutes. The start freezes the more than a thousand spectators who flocked to Mompiano to support Brescia: Yunger makes it 1-0 at the first opportunity with the man up, after Di Somma hit the base of the post to beaten Del Lungo. Then Hallock doubles still in numerical superiority while Gitto prints another close shot on the crossbar. In the following action Yunger collects the assist and crushes the 3-0 Recchelino into the net, still exploiting the superiority.

Del Lungo says no to Vapensky and is amazing in the pool that saw him protagonist of the second Brescia championship. Recco’s defense is perfect and in inferiority he exalts himself.

Tesanovic is also miraculous in his interventions (he opposes Velotto) but he can do nothing on the conclusion of the magician Echenique.

The temperature rises immediately, in and out of the water. Sukno waves his arms as he recognizes Gitto’s irregular entry into the pool; the referees stop the game, mend their ways and send Gitto back to the cockpit. The first goal for Brescia, who continues to miss the extra man, is scored by Christian Presciutti after twelve minutes of play and finally in superiority (the seventh). The captain’s goal restores the team’s confidence, but after 90 seconds they are surprised with a failed defensive double. Yunger makes it 5-1. The field changes.

Pro Recco is still the Italian champion

In the third half Brescia finds greater effectiveness in the superiority phase, he scores 2 out of 5 with Renzuto and Luongo and even the sixth goal of the Ligurians with Zalanki hurts less. In the last period Bovo has tried everything: he also starts without a center forward. Both teams don’t hold back; goalkeepers are still protagonists. With 107 seconds to go, Di Somma makes it 4-6 on a penalty (third foul by Canella) and the ball is hot in the last two attacks. Recco, on the other hand, lets the time pass, earns another foul with Echenique and closes in triumph. Applause for winners and losers.

Governor Toti: “Extraordinary result”

“Congratulations to Pro Recco who won their 35th championship this evening, after beating Brescia 4-6 in game 2 of the Scudetto finals. An incredible sporting reality, of great value, which brings the name of Liguria in Italy and in the world”. This is how the president of the Liguria Region comments on the result.

“Pro Recco, together with other sports realities of our land – adds the president – ​​will promote Liguria and its excellence with the ‘LaMiaLiguria’ logo. Sport represents an extraordinary means of making the beauty of Liguria increasingly known on a national and international level. After the promotional activity started with the football teams, we are starting the one dedicated to other sports, no less important. An initiative – he concludes – which is part of the broader plan for the promotion and enhancement of our territory which is leading to extraordinary results”.

“The umpteenth success of this incredible team that never ceases to win and amaze – comments the councilor for Sport of the Liguria Region – Our sporting excellence is once again a source of pride and pride for Liguria all over the world. Just yesterday Pro Recco was included among the sports clubs that will promote the Region with the “LaMiaLiguria” logo affixed to the caps”.