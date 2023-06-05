Monday, June 5, 2023, 02:03



UCAM will have to win in Madrid to go up to the First Federation after drawing against Atlético B in the first leg of the final. A 1-1 that left him dissatisfied. They took the lead in the first leg of the game with a goal from Pito Camacho, but Carlos Martín, top scorer in the category, emerged to equalize the game at La Condomina, which registered an entry of its own on great days (5,456 people).

1 – 1 at. Madrid B Iturbe; Boñar (Sergio Díez, 73), F. González, Kostis, Arumí; Gismera (Alber, 90), Guerrero; Diego Bri (Miguélez, 90), Cala (Assan, 80), Carlos Martín; Dani González (Ethyan, 73). Goals:

1-0: min.23, Pito Camacho. 1-1: min.59, Carlos Martin.

Referee:

Monterrubio Torres (Aragonese).

The initiative was going to be from the mattress subsidiary, a team that already had 63 goals this season and that started with spark and verticality. Cala put together the first shot, blocked, Diego Bri tried to assert his speed on the left and Carlos Martín stepped into the area without being able to control it well.

The UCAM was right soon. Javi Moreno engineered an assist and Pito Camacho headed over the goalkeeper’s exit. Atlético B had been more dominant in the game, but UCAM knew how to take advantage of their first opportunity. The approaches of each team were maintained, a pulse with some moments of tension. The danger was local. And he arrived with Manu Ramírez. Iturbe denied him an Olympic goal. Next, the ’10’ crossed a shot a lot after an action by Javi Moreno.

After the break, Tevenet’s team with Dani González warned and finally made the tie play. Diego Bri beat Pescador and Carlos Martín, in his first shot of the afternoon, headed in on goal. Another one for the best director of the Second Federation. The baggage of the university students seemed scarce, but in the last minutes they were able to win. Iturbe took a great volley from Fran Lara with the squad.