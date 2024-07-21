Fabrizio Coronathe former king of Italian paparazzi, is spending a peaceful summer in Sicily with his girlfriend Sara Barbieri, with whom he will soon share the joy of becoming a father for the second time. The couple is excitedly awaiting the arrival of their baby, expected next December, and is taking advantage of these days of vacation to relax and enjoy their time together.

Carlos Maria Corona hospitalized in community: Fabrizio Corona’s son suffers from a psychiatric illness

Meanwhile, Corona’s firstborn, Carlos Mariaborn in 2002 from the marriage with Nina Moric, is facing a delicate period in his life. After feeling unwell in December, Carlos was placed in a recovery community. He is following a therapeutic path for the acute transient psychosis which he suffers from. In an interview with the weekly magazine Chi, Fabrizio shared positive updates about his son:

“Carlos is better, he has already done a six-month community program. He is still undergoing treatment and during this period he has had a series of small permissions: he was able to come home for my birthday and now he has been allowed to come on holiday with me in Sicily. He will have to finish his program, stay there at least until January”.

Corona assured that Carlos has a great relationship with Sara and seems very happy at the idea of ​​his brother’s arrival. This family harmony seems to bring a ray of light into the turbulent lives of the Coronas.

As regards the relationship with Nina Moric, Fabrizio was optimistic but cautious:

“I don’t know exactly how she is, but what matters is that she behaves well with me and Carlos. We are on good terms at the moment, let’s hope it lasts. She is a friend of Sara, she is in touch with Sara, who is a very sweet girl, very special, sensitive, intelligent.”

Sarah Barbieri, the future mother, is described by Corona as a positive and loving presence in their life. Her sweetness and intelligence seem to have won over his ex-wife too.

With the arrival of the new family member, expected in December, and with Carlos improving, Fabrizio Corona is preparing to live a new phase of his life, surrounded by the affection of his loved ones. These days in Sicily represent not only a summer break, but also a moment of reflection and hope for a more serene and harmonious future.

