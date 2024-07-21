The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) has issued a weather advisory for today, July 21, 2024. Tropical wave number 12 and the Mexican monsoon will bring heavy rainsBesides, the Canicula affects a lot heat in various parts of Mexico.

Tropical wave number 12 will affect the states Oaxaca and Warriorcausing rains intense lightning strikes. This increases the risk of flooding and landslides in these regions.

He Mexican monsoon will impact mainly in Sonora, with rains intensepossible whirlwinds and strong winds. Sinaloa and Nayarit will also experience heavy rains with lightning and hail, while Baja California and Baja California Sur will have periods of showers.

States with the most heat

A very pleasant atmosphere is expected today. warm in various regions of Mexico:

Temperatures from 40 to 45 °C will be registered in Baja California and Sonora.

Temperatures from 35 to 40 °C will affect Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Temperatures from 30 to 35 °C will be felt in Durango, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz and Tabasco.

Rain forecast

Very heavy to intense rains (75 to 150 mm) are expected in Sonora, Veracruz, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Heavy to very heavy rains (50 to 75 mm) will affect Chihuahua, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla and Tabasco.

Showers with heavy rain (25 to 50 mm) will be recorded in Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm) are expected in Baja California, Baja California Sur and Aguascalientes.

CONAGUA warns that heavy rains can cause flooding, floods and landslides. In addition, gusts of wind are expected that could knock down trees and billboards. You can follow the weather updates on DEBATE.