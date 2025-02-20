Carmen lives in Zaragoza with her two granddaughters in a poorly isolated house. His granddaughters complain that they go cold doing their homework, but Carmen does not let them light the stove because she is afraid of not being able to pay the bills of the light. And this is not just a problem in winter, let’s not forget the intense heat waves of the last summers.

Like Carmen, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), 4 million households are in energy poverty because they cannot keep their home at an adequate temperature for fear of high invoices. Eat or heat? 3 million homes are asked daily. Finally, they end up detracting money from other basic needs, to deal with excessive energy bills.

Energy poverty not only affects the domestic economy, but also compromises the quality of life and health of people. The impossibility of heating or refrigerating housing or humidity aggravates respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, especially in older people and childhood. It also affects mental health due to anxiety that generates not being able to pay the light or gas invoices and provide adequate well -being to your family. Without forgetting that this problem compromises the education of children by not being able to have adequate lighting to study or electricity for the use of devices for digital school activities at home. Three are the main causes of energy poverty: the high energy prices, the low income of families and the energy inefficiency of houses. To which the lack of energy culture of the population is added.

Surely many people, trying to read energy bills, have had the feeling of reading a text in Sanskrit. Imagine all those that, like Carmen, are in a situation of vulnerability. How are they going to reduce invoices if they do not understand them or do not know existing aids? The program Not a home without energy Ecodes has detected that 73% of the families served were entitled to the electric social bond, but they were not perceiving it due to ignorance or bureaucratic difficulty to request it. To reduce this gap, it is crucial to inform the population, especially to the most vulnerable, about their energy rights, existing aids, as well as the habits and measures of energy efficiency or renewable that can implement in their homes. Without forgetting the accompaniment in the request for grants or implementation of these measures. The training and use of online tools for the detection and energy advice that facilitates network work with social services, NGOs and corporate volunteering of companies are key to ending energy poverty. This has been the bet of Ni a home without energy to help almost 40,000 homes throughout Spain to save an average of 285 euros per year.

Who has not experienced touching the icy wall of a house in January or burning the hand when touching the window glass in August? In Spain, 53% of the houses were built without thermal insulation criteria, especially those inhabited by the most disadvantaged people. Housing renewal is one of the measures that allows resolving energy poverty in the long term. Improving the isolation of facades and roofs or changing the windows reduces invoices and improves comfort. If appliances and air conditioning equipment are also replaced by more efficient ones, the solution is perfect. Because the cheapest energy is the one that is not consumed. The funds of the recovery plan have allocated an important part to the rehabilitation of housing with the possibility of subsidizing 100 % to vulnerable families. However, less than 1% of these aid have reached these families. Once again, it is not enough to help, you have to spread it and accompany them in the application.

Reduced energy consumption of households with renewal measures, the next step is that the energy is renewable. Here energy communities are an opportunity to deal with energy poverty: they not only lower electricity bills but also encourage citizen participation in the energy model and solidarity. The first report of the Observatory of Common energy Mapea 353 communities in Spain and shows that 32% of energy communities try to respond to this problem.

The Government has launched emergency solutions but not comprehensive and structural measures such as those explained. Following the pandemic and energy crisis by the Ukraine War, it established the “social shield”, which included an extension of the discounts of the social bonus, VAT reductions and electrical tax and the prohibition of lights of light and gas, achieving Coat of the impact of the rise in prices and the decrease in household income. However, these short -term measures have been declining and, as of December 31, there will only be a social bonus with slightly higher discounts. The writing of the new national strategy against energy poverty, which starts now, is an opportunity to advance beyond palliative measures. The previous one was ambitious and holistic, but only 21% of the measures were launched because they suffered from planning and economic resources to carry it out. Meanwhile, people who go cold or heat in their homes continue to increase year after year. It is time for all actors to work in a coordinated way to contribute to the new strategy being comprehensive by addressing all the edges of the problem, without forgetting energy prices; with ambitious goals and with plans and economic resources to achieve them. The objective is to eradicate energy poverty, beyond temporary solutions.

Our Constitution recognizes the right to decent and adequate housing, and cannot be without energy. To face energy poverty is a crucial challenge to achieve a fair and inclusive energy transition. There is much to do. In the last two years, households that are cold have increased by 45 % and we know that there are many people who suffer from it, but do not request help. We need solutions that guarantee the well -being and the right to clean and affordable energy for all the curses and their families.