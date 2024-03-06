Carlos Galdos, who stood out on television for his charismatic hosting in 'The Night is Mine', has been away from the television spotlight, but not from current events. Recently, he surprised the public by revealing that he rejected an offer to participate in Latina's 'The Great Chef: Famous' program, a decision that has generated various reactions among his followers and the media.

The reason behind his refusal is clear and concise: the amount of time he would have to dedicate to the program. In a recent interview with Giancarlo Granda for the YouTube channel 'Tiempo Muerto', Galdós explained that, although he felt flattered by the proposal, the extensive hours of recording and the commitment they implied were incompatible with the current personal and family priorities of he.

What did Carlos Galdós say about the offer of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

Carlos Galdos He expressed his gratitude for the invitation to be part of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' and stressed that he felt honored by the recognition. However, he explained that the long work hours required by the show, which could extend between 8 and 10 hours a day in the studio, exceeded what he is currently willing to commit to. “I don't have that time and for that money less”stated Galdós, and stressed that, beyond the economic aspect, it is time that he values ​​most at this stage of his life.

The driver emphasized that, although the monetary offer may seem attractive to many, it does not justify the time he would be forced to take away from his family life. This aspect, added to his desire to preserve valuable moments with his children and his wife, has been decisive in his decision to reject the project.

What does Carlos Galdós think of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

Despite his decision not to participate, Galdós did not spare his praise for the format of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' and recognized the quality of the production for the program's appeal within the current television landscape. He highlighted that the space brings together figures remembered and appreciated by the public, which he considers positive. However, he reiterated that, for him, the high personal cost of getting involved in the project outweighs any professional or financial benefit he could gain.

Does Carlos Galdós plan to return to television?

Regarding his future on television, Carlos Galdós left open the possibility of a return, but under conditions that respect his time and current priorities. Meanwhile, he continues to focus on his personal life and on projects that allow him to maintain a balance between his career and his family.