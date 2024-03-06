





06:28 Migrants © France 24

The number of asylum applications in European Union countries has reached levels comparable to those recorded during the worst refugee crisis in 2016. According to recent data, more than 1.14 million people have requested asylum in the bloc's countries as only in 2023. But the restrictions on entry to Europe do not reveal the other side of the coin: that of a migration that has a positive impact and that contributes a working-age population that pays taxes and helps demographic growth in the destination country.