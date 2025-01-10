



Valencia visits the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán with the main novelty on his bench. Carlos Corberan He has taken over the Mestalla team at the beginning of 2025 and has already played two games on the bench, with a last-minute defeat against Real Madrid and a victory in the Copa del Rey against Eldense. There has been an improvement in the game of the current bottom of the First Divisiona situation that Valencia wants to take advantage of to attack the Nervion coliseum. «I have been at the club for fourteen days and I have found a very good attitude from the players. We arrived at the Seville match in better conditions than we faced the match against Real Madrid.», he assured. «As a coach I like to expect the best from the opponent. My goal is to see the best version of my players because it is what brings us closer to winning,” he added.

Sevilla has been strong in its stadium this season against rivals from the lower-middle zone. And he wants to continue down that path against the team that is penultimate in the standings. tied for everything with Valladolid. «I expect a competitive match. What matters most to me is the attitude of my team. “Continue taking steps, the opportunity that lies ahead of us, with all the ambition to take advantage of it,” he explained.

The Valencia coach is clear about how Sevilla plays, what their strengths and weaknesses are: «It is a team with a very marked game identitythey have been building that identity with a new coach, with the idea of ​​playing from behind, It is a team that prefers to press than defend. “The more you understand the game, the more options you have to get something positive out of the game.”

As for two of their reference players, Gayá and Mamardashvili “they have evolved positively, in the absence of completing training. If they complete it, they can come to the call. Whether we are starters or not is my decision,” Corberán confessed. «When you start working with Gayá you understand why he is a player who has assumed the responsibility of being captain. It is a pleasure to train you. “I understand why he is one of the captains of the team,” he concluded.