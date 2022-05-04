EXANTE broker from wealth tech has donated 1 million to UNICEF’s emergency response to help children affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine and families fleeing to neighboring countries. As of March 25, more than 3.7 million people had fled the war and fled – women and children, about 5% of whom had fled violence and were at high risk, including human trafficking and exploitation.

Carla Haddad said: “The escalation of violence in Ukraine is a crisis of children’s rights. UNICEF provides vital services to vulnerable children, women, and families in times of need. We can provide timely assistance from partners like EXANTE.” Thank you. ” UNICEF Private Funding and Partnership Division.

“We are deeply concerned about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine – it is really shocking to see the impact of this crisis on the lives of young people.” Said Alexei Krenko, CEO of EXANTE.

“Our company is founded on the belief that freedom is an inherited human right, and in such times, it is more important than ever. There are more than words in a loud voice. Although we cannot change what is happening, we, along with our partners and customers, hope that the money raised will make a difference and help thousands of children and families.

UNICEF is increasingly responding to humanitarian concerns in Ukraine and neighboring countries. UNICEF has provided 858 tons of emergency supplies, including medical supplies, hygiene kits, educational and recreational kits for children and adolescents, and winter clothing.

Unique “corners” have also been set up at Kharkiv’s 29 metro stations to provide social and emotional support to children, where around 17,400 people have taken refuge in the past two weeks. The venues are equipped with teaching materials for art therapy, games, reading, learning, and emotional support, and facilitators provide educational and recreational activities for school children.

UNICEF requests $349 million to provide life-saving assistance to children and their families. It includes USD 276 million for emergency needs inside Ukraine and USD 73 million for humanitarian needs in neighboring countries. The aid will help more than 3.5 million people, including 2.2 million children.

Who is EXANTE?

EXANTE is a global technical broker providing access to over half a million financial instruments. The organization provides direct access to up to 50 financial markets from one account. In doing so, the broker uses this award-winning trading platform.

Today, called EXANTE Brokers, financial institutions provide their core investment solutions with their infrastructure. EXANTE has financial services licenses for corporate and private clients issued by regulators in Europe and Asia. The brokerage firm maintains transaction information, including users’ data. It helps you invest freely in your security with maximum efficiency and confidence.

What are EXANTE Broker Principles?

Freedom of work is a natural human right.

With the globalization of financial flows, digitization leads to continuous market movements. Information and capital have become common concepts in the modern world. Businesses, individuals, and AI must be able to communicate freely and deal without hindrance. EXANTE, a private brokerage firm, decides what is best for its clients and partners. It is not obligated to rely on foreign investors. Thanks to this freedom, the broker works, making long-term plans.

Privacy protection.

EXANTE is not just a broker that values privacy; it is a private haven. Restrictions on collecting and using users’ personal information are for compliance purposes only. The company treats customers as its partners and makes a profit when they profit.

Be the catalyst.

For EXANTE, just creating an innovative service or product is not enough. Brokers consider it necessary to challenge the stability of financial services and encourage team members to achieve technical success. Only this kind of behavior can be regarded as modern and long-lasting. The founders and employees of EXANTE use their products every day. They always rely on their solutions, ignoring unstable external trends. The broker develops advanced technology and services based on experience and customer feedback.

Customer service is a top priority.

EXANTE offers custom service to all areas from the UX platform to support service for its customers. The broker assists the client in all possible means of communication in their mother tongue. All EXANTE customers have access to personal account management services and 24/7 support and have their questions answered within 3 minutes of ordering. Attitudes towards customers are an essential part of a broker’s success.

The EXANTE trading broker provides direct access to global markets and any segment of financial instruments from a single multi-currency account. It includes stocks, bonds, futures, ETFs, and options. Thanks to EXANTE’s comprehensive and traditional white label solution, a financial institution can launch an innovative product in just a few weeks.

The founders of EXANTE Brokers saw the latest technology as a way to improve global connectivity in the financial services industry. They have created a platform to provide centralized access to various tools to eliminate delays and debris. They are transferring real-time market data to investors. Personal service and confidentiality play an important role in investment services.

Over the past decade, EXANTE has gained a good reputation in the market. The broker has evaluated the financial results and the excellent level of service that the partners deserve. EXANTE is driven by its customer demands and skills, innovating its financial services and products.

Who is UNICEF?

The organization operates in more than 190 countries around the world. UNICEF saves children’s lives, protects their rights, and helps them realize their potential from childhood to adolescence.

By reaching out to the most vulnerable, the company has helped reduce the world’s child mortality rate. It promotes quality education for every boy and girl, especially those at risk of falling behind their peers.

UNICEF is helping to reduce poverty and save future generations from the consequences of life. Representatives of the organization are on the ground to provide vital and lasting assistance to children and their families in an emergency.

UNICEF strengthens women by ensuring that they have equal access to social, economic, and political opportunities. The company works with partners from all sectors to create innovative solutions that accelerate growth for young people.

UNICEF guarantees continuous access to life-saving items where they are most needed. It seeks to accelerate the outcome for the most vulnerable groups. UNICEF’s international initiatives and programs are based on critical thinking and rigorous research on the situation of children.