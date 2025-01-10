It sounds unreal and seems incredible, but it is totally true that there is a country in the world in which they have not celebrated the arrival of 2025. To be exact, it’s still 2017 there. And although I wish this had something to do with traveling to the past, the reality is that its explanation is much simpler. Now, would anyone be willing to relive that year?

It is not yet possible to travel to the past as such, but in a way, for those whose answer is a resounding yes, the only thing they should do would be to travel to Ethiopia. Anyway, beyond that, what is really interesting is the why. And the truth is that the answer will surprise you.

The country that is 7 years behind on the calendar

Located in East Africa, in Ethiopia it is still 2017 and the explanation is found in their calendar, unlike ours, it has 13 months. Spain, and like the vast majority of countries, is governed by the Gregorian calendar, an initiative of Pope Gregory XIII. However, there are a total of 90 countries that use another type, as is the case in Ethiopia.

There they have 12 months of 30 days each, and the added month, the 13th, only has 5 or 6 days, depending on whether the year is a leap year or not. And besides, their schedule is also measured differently than ours. They have marked the time division into two bands of 12 hours each, which means that both at noon and midnight there it is six o’clock.

| Source: Getty Images

And beyond the difference of 7 or 8 years with the rest of the countries, Ethiopia also presents another series of mismatches. The first is related to the way of calculating the year of birth of Jesus Christ, since it is not reflected in any text. Another reason is at the beginning of the New Year. While in most countries this day is set on January 1, in Ethiopia it is celebrated on September 11.

Of course, fortunately travelers are not affected by all these differences when they are in the country. Although if they keep a receipt it could seem that that trip was many more years ago.