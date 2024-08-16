The Disciplinary Commission of Dimayor has already made official the sanction regarding an investigation for illegal betting, in which a player who, at the time of the events, was part of Patriotas de Boyacá, was involved.

“Betting has certainly had an influence on the FPC. The team has been infiltrated by criminal gangs in the area of ​​betting, approaching the players. Internally, the appropriate disciplinary measures were taken with regard to the people involved in this betting issue,” declared the president of Patriotas, César Guzmán, to Zona Libre de Humo, on March 13.

By then, investigations into the matter had already begun. “These investigations into the subject of gambling are not as timely and are not progressing at the pace that one would like. The Prosecutor’s Office is carrying out investigations into this matter but we do not know how they are progressing.”

The reasons why Carlos Rivas was sanctioned

A footballer who is no longer part of Patriotas, Carlos Augusto Rivas Murillo, was suspended for two years.

“IMPOSE on Mr. CARLOS AUGUSTO RIVAS MURILLO, with COMET number 1790111, the sanctions described below: a) sanction of disqualification to carry out any activity related to football for a period of two (2) years, counted from the execution of this order and b) sanction of prohibition of access to the stadiums where Colombian professional football is played for a period of two (2) years, counted from the execution of this order, for committing the violation contained in article 99 of the CDU of the FCF,” says the resolution of the Disciplinary Commission.

According to the investigation, Rivas made contacts and tried to persuade some of his teammates to support betting-related issues. The match in which the incident for which Rivas was sanctioned occurred was played on January 25, when Fortaleza beat Patriotas 2-0. The forward was a starter in that match and came on in the 67th minute.

Rivas reportedly offered between four and five million pesos to four of his teammates to provoke a certain number of corner kicks and claimed that the matter was handled by an alleged relative of his. This would have happened, according to the testimonies, one day before traveling to Bogotá for the match against Fortaleza. One of the players he contacted did not even travel to the match.

Two other Patriotas players, Daniel Mateo Rodas and Juan Carlos Caicedo, were also investigated by the Commission, but were cleared of any responsibility.

Rivas never played for the Patriots again after that game and in March he went to play for Chatanooga in the United States, from which he left on July 24.

