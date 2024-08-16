Jujutsu Kaisen It’s the final stretch of the manga, half of the wizards are no longer among the living, however, now that summer is halfway through, and it’s usually pretty bright, we thought you could find out who your toxic relationship would be that you’d gaslight yourself. Take our test and scare yourself a little.

The manga of Jujutsu Kaisen is at a crucial moment, we do not know what the future holds for Itadori and Sukuna, both maintain a rigid stance and a terrible confrontation is approaching. Half of the main cast of the dark shonen has disappearedHowever, the worst evil in the world is still among them.

Nobody knows how or if it will be possible to put an end to the king of curses, but while whatever has to happen happens, Have you ever wondered which sorcerer would be in your toxic relationship and gaslight you? Find out here.

The characters of Jujutsu Kaisen There are several who are no longer with us, so we decided to select the most popular ones and although it is clear that gaslighting is a rather complex concept, especially today, we still want to see which character you would have an intense conflict with. Take the personality test here:



1 / 9 How did your last relationship end? 2 / 9 What do you eat after a romantic breakup? 3 / 9 What kind of person do you like? 4 / 9 How would you propose marriage?

Flowers, chocolates, romantic dinner, ring and everything the magazines say.





Let’s see, I think it was a conversation at home. Right? Or what? I’m not going to buy her the ring without knowing if she wants to marry me next year, those kinds of plans are zero functional.





Getting married! It’s talked about, isn’t it? That’s also remembered. What do you expect from me and what could I offer you?





Eh, I would buy the ring, I think, but I would ask for it in the privacy of my home.





EYYYYY, I don’t know, I think that with the show he will be impressed, right?



5 / 9 How long did your last relationship last? 6 / 9 Are you the type of person who takes initiative? 7 / 9 What would your perfect first date be like? 8 / 9 You and your partner had an argument, the situation is critical, it has taken a while, your partner was at fault, but he/she is very stubborn, what do you do?

Well, there’s no other way, come on next time.





EHHHH, it’s going to be difficult, because I’m giving him a little jealousy to see if he reconsiders. Will he prefer his pride to me?





Ah, well, whatever, I won’t take responsibility for his things.





Oh wow, I guess we can talk again, part of love is giving in.





Eh, well I guess I blame myself, whatever.



9 / 9 How did you confess your love in your last relationship?







Could you figure out whether he got into your head or not, although perhaps his other qualities make you apprehensive? Uramichi Oniisan He already mentioned that words come to life and that, when people popularize them, they become much more complex to understand.

Gaslighting has gotten out of control, be careful and remember that no one should be able to put you in that kind of situation. Of course, unless it’s a character from the cast of Jujutsu KaisenWhat do you think about the test results?

Source: MAPPA study

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The first and second seasons of the anime are available on the Crunchyroll platform, watch them here. Remember that the film that works as a prequel to the series is also on the anime platform.

On the other hand, the last three chapters of the manga are available for legal and free reading on the official SHUĒISHA platform: Manga Plus, read chapter 265 titled “That Day” here.

