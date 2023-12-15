Friday, December 15, 2023, 10:34 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Carlos Alcaraz has been chosen by his peers as the recipient of the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award 2023, the award that recognizes fair play, professionalism and integrity on and off the court. He is the fourth Spanish tennis player to achieve this, after José Higueras (1983), Álex Corretja (1996 and 1998) and Rafa Nadal (2010, 2018-2021). At the time, the Balearic player ended the hegemony of Roger Federer, winner of this Sportsmanship award uninterruptedly between 2004 and 2009 and between 2011 and 2017. The Manacori and the Swiss dominated him for 18 years (2004-2021), until that last year the Norwegian Casper Ruud broke the trend, due, among other things, to Nadal's absence on the circuit since the Australian Open.

«I am especially happy that it is an award chosen by my colleagues on the circuit. “It means a lot to me, so thank you very much to everyone,” the 20-year-old from Murcia said in a video, who closed 2023 with a record of 65 wins, 12 losses and six titles, including Wimbledon. This is the third ATP award that Carlitos has won, after Rookie of the Year in 2020 and Most Improved Player in 2022.