His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, discussed, during a phone call, bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields for the benefit and development of the two countries and their peoples.

The two sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, most notably the developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, stressing the importance of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, providing protection for civilians there in accordance with the rules of international law, and ensuring safe and sustainable mechanisms for adequate humanitarian aid to reach them without any obstacles, in addition to To reject their forced displacement.

During the phone call, His Highness the President of the State and His Excellency the Turkish President stressed the necessity of finding a horizon for a just and comprehensive peace in accordance with the two-state solution in order to achieve stability and security in the region.

The two sides touched on the results of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) and the importance of the historic “UAE Agreement” that was issued in strengthening the course of international climate action.

In this context, His Excellency the Turkish President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, congratulated the conference’s success under the leadership of the UAE in producing important results for the benefit of humanity.