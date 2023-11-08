Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 10:55



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Carlitos Alcaraz will debut as a member of the European team in the Laver Cup, the tournament that pits the best players from the old continent against those from the rest of the world. It will be his first participation in this prestigious event, which every year brings together the best rackets in the ATP ranking.

This was announced by the captain of the European team, Bjorn Borg, who named El Palmar as the first of the tennis players who will join his team. The Murcian, who could share the ‘selection’ with his greatest rival for the world tennis throne, Novak Djokovic, will participate for the first time in a tournament that will be held next September 2024 in Berlin.