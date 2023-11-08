A meeting of the UN Security Council on the fact of attacks by the Kyiv regime on the territory of Donetsk, which the Russian Federation requested for November 8, will not bring results. Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, stated this on November 8 in an interview with Izvestia.

“The request is completely reasonable and logical. Another thing is that based on the practice of the last few years, we can honestly say that it is unlikely that any effective and efficient part will come from this meeting. The fact is that we are already accustomed to the fact that on the conflict in Ukraine, and, in fact, on most conflicts in the modern world, there are now fundamentally different positions between the position of Russia, the position of China, the position of the United States <...>, so we hope Of course, there is no expectation that any resolution or joint statement will be adopted,” Denisov noted.

According to the political scientist, the problem will once again be updated from the point of information confrontation, but no more.

The day before, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said that Russia had sent a request to the UN Security Council, calling for an urgent meeting on November 8 on the fact of strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the territory of Donetsk.

Ukrainian radicals attacked Donetsk on November 7. The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at the center of Donetsk from American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Later acting DPR Health Minister Dmitry Gartsev said that 55 people were injured as a result of the attack. He clarified that 16 patients were hospitalized, including three children. Three patients are also in serious condition.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.