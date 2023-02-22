A week ago Carlos Alcaraz returned to the track after spending more than 100 days without competing. A return that has already given him the first title of the season after winning the Argentina Open against Cameron Norrie. Before his arrival in the South American country, where he captured all the attention of the fans, the Murcian tennis player granted a

interview to American Vogue magazine from his training academy, and revealed some aspects of his personal life, such as the “bad period” he experienced after becoming number 1, the work with his psychologist in adolescence and the break with his ex-partner.

The 19-year-old, although without the first place in the ATP ranking, continues at the top of tennis. In addition to being the new promise of Spanish tennis, off-court interest in Carlos Alcaraz does not cease: Calvin Klein signed him for his last campaign and he works with brands such as Nike, Rolex or Isdin. The list of sponsors is long, so long that he doesn’t even keep track of it himself, so in the interview for Vogue he had to check it on his mobile. After holding the title as the best tennis player in the world in 2022, his name sounded everywhere and he made all the sports headlines until he became an international star.

Although the path to glory, like that of any elite athlete, has not been easy. «I did not control my emotions well, I got very angry. When I was 15 or 16 years old, I would throw the racket a lot, or break it, and that put my game at risk,” says the player. A problem that he has been solving thanks to the help of the psychologist Isabel Balaguer. «Feeling calm in such a demanding year is essential. And from my point of view, it’s crucial to go out on the court smiling, feeling happy. That helps you mentally. For me, it is everything », he adds.

Psychological help was also important after reaching the top. “I had a bad period after winning the US Open,” she replies when asked about what has been his most difficult moment. Although she assures that she enjoyed it a lot, her return to the competition she lived with “stress” and disoriented. “Maybe I hadn’t fully assimilated what had happened. Or maybe I instinctively lost hope a bit. I think what happened was that when I saw that she had achieved what she had dreamed of since she was a little child, that aspiration subconsciously dimmed a bit. And that was difficult. Because no one was enjoying it — not me, on the court; Neither did Juanki, seeing me so closed and lacking in spark. I thought, where am I going now? », She confesses in her interview for Vogue.

Fame came to him very soon, so the role of his family was and continues to be crucial. His coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, points out that “when you have the opportunity to meet the rich and famous, it’s easy to get disoriented.” Now many people will tell you that everything is very good. But those of us around him have to try to see reality, “says the extenista. “Those of us on the inside like to be a little more cautious,” he adds.

As he already commented on his first visit to ‘El Hormiguero’, his father is the one in charge of managing the money he earns. «I have my whims, but I am very natural, normal, humble. I don’t really pay much attention to brands and cars.” To this day, he keeps the same friends he had when he was little and continues to be deeply rooted in his homeland, El Palmar, which he visits every weekend. As Vogue reports, these days in Murcia he takes advantage of them to be with his group of friends “in the park or playing board games.” The siesta is another of the customs that is not skipped.

Although he already revealed, in a game with the organization of the Argentine tournament, that he had no girlfriend, the fashion magazine has asked him about the rumors about his relationship with María González Giménez. Carlos Alcaraz has clarified that he has been single for 18 months after the break with the young woman. “It’s hard to find the person who can share things with you if you’re always in different parts of the world,” he explains.

Carlos Alcaraz is now in Brazil to play the Rio de Janeiro tournament. His debut in the championship has been postponed due to rain, but the tennis player continues his climb again towards the number 1 position in the ATP ranking, which is currently held by Novak Djokovic.