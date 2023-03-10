The Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz is already training normally on the courts of Indian Wells. After having recovered from his hamstring injury, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil confirmed yesterday at the press conference prior to the first Masters 1000 of the year that he is “optimal” to try to regain number one on the California desert tracks. “I’m fine and I’m going to go for it,” warned the number 2 of the circuit.

Alcaraz faces the Californian tournament as the first seed, in the absence of Novak Djokovic, and fully recovered from his injury: «Right now I feel really good. Today [por ayer] It has been the first training session in which I have been able to practice with some players, we have played some points and I have felt good. I have taken a few days off and the truth is that they have been great for me. I feel that I am prepared, “added Alcaraz.

The assault on world number one goes through winning the title in Indian Wells and Alcaraz hopes to overcome this “great challenge” in the first tournament of the North American tour: “We all know how hard it is to win a Masters 1000. I really want to get a good result here, I love this place from the first moment I discovered it. For me, winning the tournament and getting back to number 1 in the world would be an incredible goal, so I’m going for it,” Carlos stressed.

See also Clara Lorca García: "I have a great time when I help in the barracks and serve meals" “I’ve taken a few days off and the truth is that they’ve been great for me,” confesses the man from El Palmar

The main obstacles to be crowned in California will be the Russian Daniil Medvedev, another former number one, who will appear in the Coachella Valley brimming with confidence after dealing Djokovic his first defeat of the year in the semifinals in Dubai, a tournament that he later bagged. And the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world number three, who wants to register his name for the first time in the list of winners of this prestigious tournament and remove the disappointment of his resounding defeat against Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open.

Nor should we forget the American Taylor Fritz, defending champion, and the Norwegian Casper Ruud, who are also contenders along with the Danish Holger Rune, another banner of the new generation of tennis. Alcaraz will debut tomorrow against the winner of the duel between Kokkinakis and Holt.