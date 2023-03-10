“Several” people died and others were seriously injured in a shooting on Thursday night in a church in Hamburg (north), the German city police said.

According to information from the German newspaper Bild, there is talk of at least seven deaths and eight other people injured.

The event occurred at a Jehovah’s Witness premises in that city and according to police sources there are still no details of the perpetrators of the shooting.

“A major police intervention is taking place at the moment in Alsterdorf”, a neighborhood in the north of the city, the Hamburg police (northwest) confirmed on Twitter.

The security forces received notices of a shooting after 9:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT) and a police patrol that was in the vicinity of the religious temple, in the Groß Borstel neighborhood, south of the city’s airport. , went to the place.

The agents heard some shots and, according to a police spokesman, Holger Vehren, “there are indications that a perpetrator is eventually at the scene and that he is one of the deceased.” Initially it was reported that one or more of the perpetrators may have fled.

🔴 #NOW | The death toll from the shooting in a church in Hamburg, Germany rises to 7. It is feared that the number of deaths will increase due to the dozens of people wounded by gunshots.pic.twitter.com/pEYlcNukfH – World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) March 9, 2023

Around midnight, the police asked the population through social networks to refrain from disseminating “discussions about the perpetrators or the event” and reported that there is still no “certain information” about the reason for the shooting.

Police forces cordoned off the area near the site and special forces were sent there, according to local media, which indicated that the deployment affected the neighborhoods of Groß Borstel, Alsterdorf and Eppendorf. At around midnight a helicopter monitoring that part of the city could be seen flying over the nearby area.

The three-story building is located on Deelböge street and local media reported that members of Jehovah’s Witnesses meet twice a week at the Kingdom Hall.

🔴 #NOW | “In the danger area, stay where you are and do not go out for the moment,” say the German authorities, after the attack on a church in Hamburg. pic.twitter.com/ku5oAjA9st – World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) March 9, 2023

The mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher, described what happened in the city as “horrifying” and declared that “the security forces are working hard to persecute the perpetrators and clarify what happened.”

Several people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene and local media report that seventeen of those attending the event at the scene of the shooting were unharmed.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING