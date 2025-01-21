The Australian Open quarterfinal duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic started with a possible injury to the Serbian that led to speculation about whether he was simulating to cut the pace of the game. ‘Nole’ left the court after the Murcian broke his serve and ended up winning the second set. The Serbian surprised many, because as Carlos Alcaraz pointed out: “A tennis player who thinks about retiring does not play the third and fourth sets the way he has done.”

The Serbian began to hurt his thigh and left the track to be treated by doctors. Then, Djokovic began to destroy Carlos Alcaraz and the criticism towards Nole did not wait on social networks.

Even former world number one John McEnroe cast doubt on the broadcast of Channel Nine, the channel that has the rights to the tournament in Australia: “This is not the first time we have seen this. Don’t be fooled.”

Later, when Djokovic won the third set, thus overturning the first set won by Alcaraz, The Murcian retired towards his bench touching the same area which the Serbian complained about before.

“I’m not saying that he did a show, but in the second set he seemed to have problems and in the third and fourth I didn’t see anything. I don’t think he would have retired if he lost the second set. A tennis player who thinks about retiring does not play the third and fourth sets the way he has done,” Alcaraz commented at the press conference.

After the match, and already with the pass to the semifinal, Djokovic also spoke about that injury: “The medication they gave me started working in the second set. It sounds bad, but that’s how it is. From the second set I started to improve and feel much better. Then I could move like I couldn’t before. “I don’t want to reveal anything about the injury I have,” he concluded.