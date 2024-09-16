The former presidential candidate for the opposition, Xochitl Galvez, launched a emotional message in their social networks on the eve of the national celebrationsgiving a cry for independence modified in answer to the Recent reform to the Judiciary published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

From your Twitter accountthe former PAN senator He proclaimed: “Long live the Republic and democracy! Long live life, truth and freedom! Long live justice and national unity!”, adding slogans in favor of the independence of the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

This message comes in a charged political context, marked by the publication of a significant judicial reform, which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, together with Claudia Sheinbaum as a witness, revealed through a video published the same afternoon.

In his speech, Gálvez highlighted the importance of a “free and independent” judiciary, echoing multiple “Viva México!” chants, underlining his support for the principles of justice and equity.