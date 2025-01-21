Changes in the Commerce and Services Section of CEOE Cepyme Huesca. Its current president, Isabel Teranhas announced that he is leaving the position he has been holding since 2021 for professional reasons.

Isabel Terán will be replaced Susana Lacostenacurrent vice president of the section, and on February 6 the Extraordinary General Assembly on an electoral basis to require the Board of Directors from among whose members there will be a president, three vice presidents and a treasurer.

During Terán’s presidency, the image of CECOS has been consolidated, apart from increasing support for local commerce, grouping and representing local business organizations that encompass companies and professionals in the Commerce and Services sector to defend their interests.

Furthermore, in 2023, it received the award for the Best Trade and Services Association of Aragon, awarded by the Aragonese Government. Also in that same year, the collective general trade agreement of the province of Huesca was signed, which has been in force until January 31, 2024. A framework that affects 1,592 companies and 7,000 workers.

CECOS brings together more than 1,300 companies distributed in local associations, with a total of nine, and trade associations (17). It is part of the Confederation of Commercial Entrepreneurs of Aragon (CEMCA) and the Confederation of Commerce of Spain (CEC), therefore belonging to CEOE and Cepyme.