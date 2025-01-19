Carlos Alcaraz is already in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open: Jack Draper’s withdrawal due to injury, when the Spaniard was strongly dominating the scoreboard with 7-5 and 6-1, gave the world number 3 the ticket to the next round, in which Novak Djokovic is already waiting.

The one from El Palmar, who once again suffered a slight disconnection after wasting an initial 5-2 leadwas favored by the daytime schedules of his last two matches, unlike his rival, the Englishman Draper, who finished his five-set match against the Australian Aleksandar Vukic this Friday after midnight.

The most positive aspect of this victory was that He was only on the track for one hour and 37 minutes.so he will be fresh to face his quarterfinal duel, which will take place this Tuesday at the Rod Laver Arena. The other positive note was the percentage of 68% first in playwhich give him full confidence for the remainder of the competition.

Alcaraz thus added his eighth consecutive victory against tennis players ranked in the top-10 in Grand Slam and established the 3-1 in the face to face that he maintains with Draper. He also added his ninth victory, and continue with the plenary session, against left-handed tennis players. The previous one was in the second round duel against the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka.

“It’s the second time I’ve been in the quarterfinals here, but I hope this time I can overcome them”Carlitos noted after the match, remembering his defeat against Alexander Zverev last year on the verge of the semifinals. His move to the quarterfinals also places him as the fifth Spaniard to place among the top eight in Australia on more than one occasion, joining Rafa Nadal, David Ferrer, Carlos Moyá and his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

In addition, it will be his tenth appearance in the quarterfinals of a ‘major’ and he occupies tenth position on a list led by Nadal, with 37 appearances, and Ferrer, with 17. He was also confirmed as the tennis player aged 21 or younger with the most appearances in the quarterfinalsequaling Boris Becker, Mats Wilander and Bjorn Borg.