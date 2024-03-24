The legal department of The Pokémon Company seems to have struck again, although the contours of the story are not yet very precise: the well-known site Relic Castlewhich was a great resource for fans of the series, was closed in recent days following a request for blocking for infringement of the law regulating copyright.

Apparently, the site managers have received a notification of removal under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA)i.e. the US law that regulates the use of materials covered by copyright, which has essentially forced them to be closed, as can also be seen in the warning message that can be read when trying to reach the portal at this address.

Considering that it is a fan-run and non-profit forum, engaging in a legal battle to keep everything active would be prohibitive for the managers, who have therefore decided to close Relic Castle indefinitely.