The legal department of The Pokémon Company seems to have struck again, although the contours of the story are not yet very precise: the well-known site Relic Castlewhich was a great resource for fans of the series, was closed in recent days following a request for blocking for infringement of the law regulating copyright.
Apparently, the site managers have received a notification of removal under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA)i.e. the US law that regulates the use of materials covered by copyright, which has essentially forced them to be closed, as can also be seen in the warning message that can be read when trying to reach the portal at this address.
Considering that it is a fan-run and non-profit forum, engaging in a legal battle to keep everything active would be prohibitive for the managers, who have therefore decided to close Relic Castle indefinitely.
A resource for enthusiasts
Founded in 2014, Relic Castle was a forum which, for ten years, has represented a good source of information for fans of the Pokémon series, related to different aspects of the franchise in question.
The problem with The Pokémon Company appears to have emerged due to the presence of links pointing to the game downloads and perhaps third-party mods related to the Pokémon series. The managers of the site are keen to specify that Relic Castle, in itself, has never hosted files of any kind, but probably the presence of these links connected to Mediafire and Google Drive for downloading potentially illegal materials led to the DMCA strike and therefore to the closure of the forum.
At the time of closing, Relic Castle had over 20,000 registered members and more than 65,000 posts. Apparently, the managers still intend to keep the Discord channel active, as also reported to Kotaku.
