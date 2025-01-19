Leon Goretzka scored twice in the 3-2 win against Wolfsburg and seems to have a permanent place at FC Bayern again. It is questionable whether he will also play a role in the future plans that the club is driving forward.

Max Eberl obviously had no particular interest in providing verbose classifications to one of the day’s topics. FC Bayern’s sports director explained that he had said this many times: Leon Goretzka behaved in an exemplary manner, he performed well, “he is an important player for us.” At least Eberl was seduced into almost euphoric praise that Goretzka was “relatively flexible” as a footballer.