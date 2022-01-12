Carlos Alcaraz is already in Melbourne to prepare what will be his second participation in the Australian Open (January 17-30). And apparently in the images that he himself has shared on his social networks, it is obvious that has not wasted time since it landed in oceanic territory.

During this Wednesday the ward of Juan Carlos Ferrero completed a productive training session, neither more nor less than next to the number five in the world ranking, the Russian Andrey rublev directed by the former Spanish tennis player Fernando Vicente. “Training session full of energy”, published on his Twitter profile the official Australian Open account, accompanying these words of the image shared by Alcaraz on his Instagram, where both he and Rublev, drenched in sweat, They gave a good example of the quality of their preparatory session.

Special expectation generates Charly’s debut in this first Grand Slam of the season (last year he fell in the second round against the Swede Ymer), since Has not competed since winning the NextGen ATP Finals in Milan last November. Then the blissful COVID-19 prevented its Davis Cup debut in December, so the Murcian will face his first game of the season in Melbourne without having previously competed this year. Both he and his team have opted for a preseason focused on strength and endurance work, and not on the track competing, with the intention that he faces much more fresh the demanding matches to five sets of a major (That already took its toll at the US Open, where he left in the quarterfinals due to physical problems). This Thursday, with the draw for a final table where the Murcian will be seeded (31st), he will know his roadmap in territory aussie …