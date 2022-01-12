Prominent members of Forum for Democracy (FVD) established a foundation for primary education at the end of December. The aim is ‘to provide classical education in the spirit of the philosophical vision and core values ​​of the Renaissance Institute’, according to an extract from the register of the Chamber of Commerce. The Renaissance Institute is FVD’s think tank.

The chairman of the new De Tocqueville Foundation is Peter van Duyvenvoorde, who is affiliated with the FVD think tank. Other board members are FVD MP Pepijn van Houwelingen and Ralph Decker, former member of the Board of Directors of Rabobank, now Member of Parliament for FVD in the province of Noord-Holland.

The latter says to NRC that it is not about ‘Forum schools’, but “a social, non-political initiative that hopefully will receive wider support than just Forum. We would like to establish schools of old-fashioned good quality, conservative, not so woke.” The first should open in August. Three questions about this new initiative.

1How serious is the plan?

The foundation of schools fits in with the earlier plans that FVD leader Thierry Baudet already unfolded in 2019 for Forumland, its own pillar, a place “where people can be happy” with its own cryptocurrency, its own apps, schools and other facilities. The first building blocks of the FVD column are now a fact. There is a growing party organization (60,000 members) and executive training. The new broadcaster Ongehoord Nederland receives support from Forum and pays a lot of attention to its views. FVD members also provide home education in Westland.

Also read:In a world without a home, Baudet seeks refuge



The corona crisis gave the pillarization plans an impulse. The school closure stimulated home education of FVD members. And the increasing pressure on the unvaccinated made this group feel left out. It also aroused interest in ‘parallel society’ outside FVD, as sports instructor Britt Ditmar put it on Saturday de Volkskrant expressed. “I haven’t felt part of society for a long time. That is quite intense.”

2 What chance does the plan have?

That remains to be seen. Although Article 23 of the Constitution allows schools to be founded on their own philosophical basis, many requirements must be met. For example, applicants must demonstrate that they represent a movement within the meaning of the law, and that there is sufficient enthusiasm from parents. The children of the new schools must also be tested against nationally established standards.

Ralf Dekker thinks that his initiative has the best chance in ‘outer areas’ with many FVD, PVV and SGP voters “but even PvdA supporters, the nest from which I myself come.” If FvD scores well in the council elections in March, it will be easier to establish an ‘old-fashioned quality school’, he thinks.

3 Does the FVD initiative fit into the once common pillarization model?

It is reminiscent of the emancipation of the Reformed and Catholics at the end of the nineteenth century. They too felt their rights were being curtailed by the liberal elite. This led to the establishment of its own political parties, schools, universities, broadcasters and newspapers. From 1917 these were paid for by the government. Later, Islamic and Free Schools were added.

This plan resembles the emancipation of the Reformed and Catholics at the end of the 19th century

The main difference with the earlier pillarization is the way in which FVD relates to established democracy. ‘Pillarization expert’ Arend Lijphart emphasized the importance of ‘umbrella cooperation between the leaders of the pillarized population groups’.

However, FVD MPs often oppose other political parties and the existing ‘system’. Pepijn van Houwelingen suggested that D66 MP Sjoerd Sjoerdsma should answer to “tribunals”. Gideon van Meijeren, recently called on protesters in Amsterdam to “civil disobedience”. “We will prosecute and imprison those who have done this to us,” he said of the corona measures.

There are also contacts between FVD and activists who use intimidating methods or are involved in demonstrations that get out of hand. This week, the activist who filmed a home visit by ‘Fakkelman’ to the house of D66 leader Sigrid Kaag was arrested. The FVD faction in the House of Representatives received her earlier.