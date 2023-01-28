Carlo Tavecchio, former president of the Football Federation and current President of the Lombardy Regional Committee of the National Amateur League, has died at the age of 79. The members of the Board of Directors of the CRL with all the collaborators and employees gave the news.

“We do not want to recall here the prestigious and inimitable sporting curriculum of the President, former company manager and federal manager who left the Lombard Committee to arrive at the Presidency of the National Amateur League first and of the Italian Football Federation then placing himself again at the disposal of the CRL from 9 January 2021, but we want to keep the brilliant man imprinted in our minds and hearts, with an immense spirit of service and combative in carrying on all the requests in favor of the much loved world of volunteering and social work expressed by amateur and youth football. Dear President, you have been running at maximum speed all your life: now rest in peace, reads a note published on the site.