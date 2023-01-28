Judge Patricio Arribas will replace Cristina Ojados in the Court of First Instance and Instruction 7 in which the assault on the Plenary Session of Lorca that occurred on January 31 has been investigated since February 14. The Official State Gazette (BOE) published her appointment yesterday.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested a few weeks ago that the investigation be extended for another six months and that the president of Adespolorca, Francisco Román, and a new witness be cited as being investigated.