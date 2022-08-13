The Italian Carlo Ancelotti, technician of the Real Madrid, He assured that he will retire once his time with the white team is over, a decision that he believes makes sense since Real Madrid “is the pinnacle of football.”

“This stage in Madrid ends my career. After the whites I’m leaving. Madrid is the pinnacle of football, it makes sense to end this experience here,” he explained in an interview with ‘Il Messaggero’ published this Saturday.

Ancelotti returned in mid-2021, from the Everton, and has a contract with Real Madrid until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Ancelotti sets high goals with Madrid this season

After achieving the European Super Cup, Ancelotti won 24 trophies as a coach: “I’m not passionate about doing accounts. I’ll do it at the end of my career, when it makes sense to take stock of my work,” he said.

After lifting ‘the Decimocuarta’, the Italian coach has not lost his competitiveness and is clear about his main objective for this season: “The ‘Champions’. Because of the history and the degree of difficulty. The size of Madrid is that. a special club for this European competition”.

And he made it clear that the team’s locker room is “healthy”, with “humble players” and in which the “human component” reigns.

“Madrid is a serious team, with humble players in which even the stars have their feet on the ground. The group is healthy, well managed by the most experienced: Modric, Casemiro, Benzema. The quality is indisputable. However, by itself it would not be enough to guarantee results and trophies: the human component is fundamental. And this Real is really unique in that”, he assured.

Ancelotti sees a very fought League this season

Regarding the league season that begins this weekend, ‘Carletto’ sees it as more even than last season. “More fought than last year, Barcelona has become stronger. Sevilla is still competitive, even after departures and Atlético is solid. In Bilbao there is an experienced coach like Valverde and Gattuso’s Valencia brings with him a city and a important story,” he said.

In addition, he valued the arrival of his Portuguese teammate José Mourinho on the Roma bench, with whom he revealed to keep in touch: “Mourinho has entered Roma’s history very well. We talk often, we send messages. Roma needed a coach like him and he needed the affection of a team like the Roman”.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup, which will be played in November and December, will interrupt the domestic championship for the first time, something that has generated uncertainty in the coaches, who do not know how their players will return after the tournament. Ancelotti confessed that he is more concerned about the mental state than the physical.

“The post-world championship is the real question mark. The main issue will not be the preparation to be redone, but the mental aspect. Normally, after a tournament of this level the players go on vacation, but this time they will have to return to base and go back to work. They will not switch off and this is the real question: what will their physical and mental health be when the championships start again?

The Italian coach is clear about his commitment to lift this world cup: “Brazil and France are the strongest teams, then I say Argentina, there is always Messi”, although he focused on three other teams.

“Spain is the other big one to watch. I add England and Germany, teams that have started a renewal process,” he said.

