The man arrested for the attack this Friday British writer Salman Rushdie is called Hadi Matar.

the suspect is 24 years old and lives in the city of Fairview, in New Jerseyreported the New York State Police at a press conference hours after the attack.

To kill he had a pass to attend the lecture that Rushdie, 75, was giving at the Chautauqua Institutionin northwestern New York state, a police spokesman said.

The agent noted that when the writer and host of the event were on stage, the man climbed onto the platform and stabbed Rushdie at least once in the neck and one in the abdomenand slightly injured the moderator, Henry Reese.

According to the story of the police spokesman, the staff of the organization of the event and members of the audience jumped on the assailant and knocked him down. He was subsequently arrested.

Rushdie was initially treated by a doctor who was in the audience, as was Reese, who suffered facial injuries but has since been released.

The spokesman stated that the police have no “indication of the motive” for the attack.

In reference to the attack against the British writer, the governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, assured that “a state police officer stood up and saved his life, protected him and the moderator.”

A witness who was in the audience told The New York Times that he saw how a tall thin man jumped onstage and punched Rushdie three or four times in the faceand then he saw the blood: “He was covered in blood, and there was blood spilling all over the floor. The blood covered his eyes and his cheeks.”

A writer identified as Carl LeVan, who was also attending the event, wrote on his Twitter account that Rushdie “was stabbed multiple times before the attacker was subdued by security.”

The writer He was flown to Pennsylvania’s Eire Hospital by helicopter..

The fatuous and clandestinity

Rushdie, who has lived in the United States since 2000, was scheduled to attend a City of Asylum conference to speak precisely about “his experience as an exiled artist in the US.” with Henry Reese, president of the organization.

Rushdie’s lecture was entitled “More Than Shelter” and was to deal with America’s character “as a land of asylum and home for creative freedom of expression.”

In 1989, Rushdie received a death threat through a fatwa (a legal pronouncement in Islam) issued by the then Ayatollah of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, for his novel ‘The Satanic Verses’.

The work was considered blasphemous by Muslimsand large sums of money were offered to whoever killed the writer.

Rushdie was forced to live in hiding for several yearsyes

This death threat caused the rupture of relations between the United Kingdom and Iran for more than a decade.

So far, the Iranian government has remained silent on the attack.

However, the main official agency, IRNA, published on its English service: “Salman Rushdie, the apostate author of the Satanic Verses, has been attacked in New York (…) Rushdie is the author of ‘The Satanic Verses’, blasphemous novel about Islam published in 1988 that aroused the ire of Muslimsculminating in a fatwa from Imam Khomeini calling for Rushdie’s death”.

