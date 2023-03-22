Carla Bruni posts a photo in the garbage of Paris: “Thanks Hidalgo”

Carla Bruni had her picture taken precariously balancing on a pile of rubbish on a Paris street. “Here it is Spring! Thank you, Anne Hidalgo” is the caption that accompanies the shot posted on social media.

Among the comments there are those who write: “What a beautiful smell of spring” and “Brava Carla, I live a stone’s throw away! This waste is unbearable”. Others, on the other hand, seem to dissociate themselves: “It’s easy to attack a woman! A little bit of sisterhood, right? Municipal agents have the right to strike.”

The post comes in fact on the 16th day of the strike. Yesterday the Parisian municipality decided to activate a “crisis unit” to manage the situation. Hidalgo, who supports the protests against the executive, including the strike, calls for “calm and urges the government to withdraw the reform and to start dialogue with the social partners”.