Thursday, March 23, 2023
Video: the anger of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez in full Junior training

March 22, 2023
Video: the anger of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez in full Junior training


Bolillo Gomez

The technical director was the subject of conversation for his reaction to a tactical error.

The technical director was the subject of conversation due to his reaction to a tactical error.

The moment was recorded on social networks and has received ridicule and criticism.

Since his arrival at Junior de Barranquilla, the technical director, Hernán Darío Gómez, has shown his tenacity and character to lead the sports club which occupies the penultimate box in the Colombian soccer position table.

The shark team has only obtained 7 points in the 8 games they have played and of which they have only won one and tied 4. But since yesterday, their coach, Bolillo Gómez, has been the subject of conversation due to a funny video that was shared on social networks during a training session on the campus.

The moment was registered by one of the assistants to the sports practice, who He recorded a fragment of the tactical exercises that the Barranquilla team was doing.

The funny moment came when one of the players in the group made a mistake in the execution of a movement; the coach stopped the practice and showed his annoyance by hitting his legs and yelling some things.

In social networks there are those who support the annoyance of the technical director, since They affirm that the team is going through a bad sporting moment and that the performance of the signings that were made at the beginning of the season is not seen.

On the other hand, There are users who laugh at the funny video and they calmly comment on the attitude of the sports guide.

The shark club will face this Thursday, March 23, against América de Cali and you must do your best to win if you don’t want to stray further away from the desire of the classification.

