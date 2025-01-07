Carla Barber has started the year giving a new opportunity to Joseph Rodríguez, the father of her two children. This is what she herself has told through her social networks and has assured that, although they are not together, They have “started” again.

The doctor specialized in aesthetic medicine has shared in an Instagram story the assessment she has made of 2024 before starting 2025. In it, she highlights that she has learned to love and value herself now. “knowing how to forgive”, even that which “destroyed him inside” and to “those people” who he never thought “could regret,” referring directly to his ex-partner.

“I have forgiven everything that happened, he He’s working hard. For the first time I am experiencing things that I should have experienced a long time ago,” he acknowledged in the video that he shared on his social profile.

Carla Barber talks about reconciling with Joseph. DR.CARLABARBER / INSTAGRAM

With this, Carla Barber has pointed out that they are not together, but that they are giving each other a new opportunity: “I have not returned to the father of my children. He asked me for forgiveness for everything that had happened and “It’s helping me a lot with the kids.”





Finally, the content creator has assured that her children are currently enjoying their father, that they “excite” her and “make them happy.” “I am happy and surprised at the same time. “I’m seeing things in him that I didn’t expect,” he concluded.