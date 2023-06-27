Caribbean Storm struck first in the final of the Professional Basketball League, defeating Cafeteros 65-61 in the first game of the definition of the title.

The quintet led by Iván García will look for a new victory at home this Tuesday to lead the islanders to their first title in the Professional League and become the first champion after the overwhelming dominance of Titanes de Barranquilla, which had won the previous seven editions.

It should be remembered that Caribbean Storm was the executioner of Titanes in the semifinals, sweeping it in the semifinal series, with victories in San Andrés and Barranquilla.

The San Andresans were building the advantage in the first two quarters: they got five points in the first (25-20) and reached the intermission with a seven lead (38-31). Then the game started to match up.

The greater effectiveness of the Caribbean Storm (37.5 percent in field goals against 29.9 for the Cafeteros), especially in the first quarters, allowed them to get a tight victory.

The Caribbean Storm offense was based on several pieces: André Ibargüen was their top scorer, with 15 points, 13 rebounds and two assists, while the American Dominique Morrison reported with 13-8-1.

The top scorers of the first match of the final

The American Omer Steger was the top scorer for Cafeteros, with 20 points, 9 rebounds and one assist, but that was not enough to give victory to his team, which had a reaction at the end of the game, in the last quarter, to cut the gap, but was not effective in the triples and that is why they were defeated.

The series will arrive yes or yes to Rionegro, where the third game will be played on Friday and, if necessary, it will also host the fourth game, on Saturday, and the fifth, next Monday.

