Vladimir Putin speak to Russia after the failed coup of Prighozin and of the 25,000 soldiers of the Wagner. The president reveals unpublished details and offers three possibilities to the soldiers who wanted to march on Moscow. Putin then addressed Kiev and those who hoped that Wagner’s revolt could embarrass the Kremlin: “I neo-Nazis Ukrainians wanted just that, for Russian soldiers to kill other Russians, for our society to fall apart, suffocated in blood. Instead all our soldiers, our special services, have managed to keep theirs fidelity to their country, they saved Russia from destruction and the civil war“.

Putin he then issued an ultimatum to Prigozhin’s men: “Wagner soldiers can sign a contract to place themselves under the orders of Ministry of Defencego back to theirs families or repair in Belarus“. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked state security officials this evening for their work during the failed rebellion Wagner group army. A short segment of the summit was televised. “I have summoned you to thank you of the work done in recent days and to discuss the situation,” Putin said during the meeting, which was held in the presence of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu but in the absence of the Chief of Staff Valéri Gerasimovthe two declared enemies of Wagner’s boss, Evguéni Prigozhin.

