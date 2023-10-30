There is no peace for Cariad, the software unit of the Volkswagen Group. After the slowdowns of recent months which forced the German giant to delay the launch of some models, the company must deal with a potential job cuts. Around 2,000 as reported by Autonews, which cites the German magazine Manager. A move that is part of a restructuring plan that will see new software architectures slip further.

New cuts

A job cut that would not appear to be immediate. According to the publication, in fact, the process will start in 2024, and will only end at the end of 2025. A strategic operation that will impact the projects currently underway: the new 1.2 software architecture that should be used on the next electric Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan models will at this point be delayed by a period ranging from 16 to 18 weeks , while the next evolution 2.0 which was originally planned for 2025 is currently being reevaluated.

Awaiting Approval

No good news therefore, especially for some brands like Audi and Porsche, which as mentioned will see the debut of some of their models postponed by several months. If we think about the Audi Q6 e-tron, for example, its arrival should no longer take place by the end of this year, but rather in March 2024. We will see when these cuts will be “officialized”: the plan still requires of approval in fact, of the works council, which for the moment has negotiated job guarantees for employees until mid-2025.

Cariad transformation plan

“We do not accept this method cuts jobs across the board. We do not yet have concrete information on where posts should be cut in terms of structure and roles.”, commented a spokesperson for the Volkswagen Works Council. Words that add to those of a Cariad spokesperson, who speaks of the global transformation plan drawn up by Peter Bosch, who took over the software unit last June 1st: “The transformation project is in the final stages, will be communicated once the competent bodies have decided”.