Several members of the well-known clan of ‘Los Toreros’ have been sentenced to sentences totaling two years, each, after admitting before the judge that they were involved in a shootout during a cockfight in the Murcia district of Sangonera La Verde. The defendants, who are defended by lawyers Evaristo Llanos, María Quesada and Pablo Martínez, among others, faced sentences that totaled up to seven years in prison each, but they reached an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office that, after assuming the charges, significantly reduced their convictions.

The Criminal Court number 3 of Murcia also granted the suspension of the prison sentences, requested by the defense and to which the Public Ministry did not oppose. The magistrate set a condition, however, that the defendants not commit crimes again within a period of two and a half years and, in some cases, that they carry out work for the benefit of the community or pay a fine.

The attack occurred on the afternoon of April 22, 2017 when about a hundred people were watching a cockfight in an enclosure in Sangonera La Verde, headquarters of the Murcia Federation of Breeders of the Spanish fighting rooster. The six defendants entered the facilities armed with pistols and long weapons, of the Kalashnikov type. They began to fire their weapons while shouting “everyone on the ground, everyone on the ground,” firing shots at both the ceiling and the floor. Then, apparently, they forced people to leave while they looked for a certain Rafael and issued a warning: “no one laughs at ‘Los Toreros’.”

As a result of that shooting, and without being able to clarify where the shot came from, a man – whose private accusation is being carried out by the lawyer Manuel Maza – was wounded in the leg, suffering various consequences. The victim renounced the prosecution after receiving compensation from him.