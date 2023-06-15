Last weekend, Mario Hart revealed that he had been the victim of a scam in Trujillo. Speaking to “America shows”, the reality boy spoke about the disco who cheated him Faced with this, he indicated that other artists had already suffered deception with the same establishment. “I found out that many artists The same thing had happened to them,” he said.

The pilot indicated that he found out about this after making the publication on social networks in which he denounced the indicated company. There he uploaded some stories in which he recounted what happened in Trujillo and showed the name of the disco. The Instagram account that the artist tagged is @Mandala.Club1.

“This type of thing takes away one’s desire, it is part of what we are exposed to,” Hart said for “America shows.” In his statements, he indicates that it is the first time he has gone through such a situation. When the event happened, the artist pointed out that was stranded in the city of Trujillo, since the businessman who contacted him stopped responding.

“One is not free from having a mishap, in any case, communication (…). We have had these problems, the event is not going for such a thing, let’s try to reach an agreement, but show your face”, indicated the reality boy. He also warned his colleagues to be careful with this type of practice.