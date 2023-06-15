It is one of the most fascinating stories in medicine. The Spanish researcher Francis Mojica discovered by chance, in 2003, that certain microbes from some salt flats in Alicante use molecular scissors to eliminate invading viruses by chopping up their genetic material. The American chemist Jennifer Doudna and the French biochemist Emmanuelle Charpentier realized in 2012 that these microbial scissors, named CRISPR, could be used to modify DNA and ended up winning the Nobel Prize for it. In 2016, American chemist David Liu invented the second generation of CRISPR tools, base editors, more like a pencil with an eraser, capable of erasing a single letter from DNA and replacing it with another. A year ago, Alyssa, a 13-year-old British teenager with very aggressive leukaemia, became the first person to benefit from foundation publishers. Today Alyssa is at her house, in complete remission of her cancer. The scientists involved publish this Wednesday the details of your case and those of two other young men.

All three patients were doomed to die from T-type acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a blood cancer that did not respond to chemotherapy or bone marrow transplantation. The medical team, led by waseem qasim, from University College London, resorted to the revolutionary CAR-T treatments, a therapy that consists of extracting white blood cells from patients, redesigning them in the laboratory to multiply their ability to destroy cancer cells, and reintroducing them into patients. In this case, the researchers used donor white blood cells, but used base editors—the pencil with an eraser—to turn them into universal super white blood cells.

More information

Qasim’s team announced in December the success achieved with Alyssa, at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. This Wednesday, the researchers reveal the existence of two other anonymous patients, two boys who were 15 and 13 years old when they were diagnosed. The treatment achieved “deep remission” of the fifteen-year-old’s leukemia in just one month. The third case, on the other hand, was tragic. The 13-year-old responded to CAR-T therapy but suffered a rampant yeast infection Aspergillus niger in his lungs and died, according to published results in the specialized magazine The New England Journal of Medicine.

The American Immunologist Carl June, the father of CAR-T treatments, compares some of his results with biblical resurrections, “like that of Lazarus”, according to what he told in an interview in EL PAÍS in September. Since 2010, complete remissions of blood tumors—leukemias, myelomas, and lymphomas—number in the hundreds. However, there are still problems to solve, as stressed by the immunologist Jordi Minguillon, from the Madrid hospital La Paz. One of them is that the therapy also destroys healthy cells of the immune system, lowering the defenses. “Patients can get significant infections soon after receiving treatment, and they can be very serious. That is one of the potential downsides of this therapy,” he explains. Price is another barrier. Pharmaceuticals charge more than 300,000 euros for each patient treated with CAR-T, although public hospitals are striving to develop cheaper alternatives.

Researcher Waseem Qasim, from University College London. UCL

Treatments for the three teenagers have been carried out at London’s Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, partly funded by the copyright of the character Peter Pan, since its creator, the Scottish novelist James Matthew Barrie, donated them to the institution in 1929. The goal of the researchers is to complete the clinical trial with a dozen patients, aged between six months and 16 years. Acute T lymphoblastic leukemia is a very rare disease, it is rarely diagnosed 100 cases each year in Spain, according to figures from the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute. For patients who relapse after bone marrow transplantation, the prognosis is poor, with less than 15% long-term survival.

The therapy of the three adolescents is a sample of the vanguard of medicine. Researchers have used a virus to introduce a receptor into donor white blood cells with an affinity for cancer cells. Scientists have used the gene pencil to inactivate three genes in white blood cells, with three goals: prevent them from killing each other, make them resistant to parallel cancer treatments, and make them suitable for donation. Thanks to these modifications, super white blood cells can identify cancer cells and kill them.

Alyssa would have passed away if it wasn’t for the base editors Lluís Montoliu, geneticist

The La Paz hospital in Madrid began its CAR-T program for children and adolescents in 2020, with white blood cells from the patients themselves. Since then he has had about 30 patients, especially with another type of leukemia, type B, according to Jordi Minguillón. Survival exceeds 50% even in the most experimental therapies, but the immunologist is cautious. “It’s very hopeful, but this is like running a marathon. You can start with record speed, but you have to finish the race, ”he warns. Cancer cells are often left behind, which can lead to a relapse. Minguillón points out that the great advantage of the London trial is that it allows the use of donor white blood cells, a decisive factor when patients are very sick and immunocompromised. The treatment is a bridge to a new bone marrow transplant – the marrow of the bones that contains the factory of blood cells -, which rebuilds the defenses.

the geneticist Lluís Montoliu shows his astonishment at the speed of the results. “David Liu launched foundation editors in 2016. Alyssa is cured by them in May 2022. Only six years old! It is a milestone”, celebrates the researcher, from the National Center for Biotechnology, in Madrid. Montoliu points out that Waseem Qasim’s team could have used the first-generation CRISPR tools, scissors, to modify white blood cells, but Liu’s gene pencil has enabled a precision that avoids dangerous DNA collateral damage.

“Alyssa would have passed away if it wasn’t for the base editors. And the jump is barely six years from when an idea comes out of nowhere, basic science, until that idea has become a reality. The usual thing in biomedicine is that 10 or 20 years pass. It seems incredible to me ”, emphasizes Montoliu. His team is already using base editors to try to transform some cells in the retina of mice with albinism, associated with a loss of visual acuity.

David Liu himself, of Harvard University, is co-founder of a company, Beam Therapeutics, which he started in November an essay with database editors in patients with sickle cell disease, a serious inherited disorder of the red blood cells. Another American company, Verve Therapeutics, experimentally uses since july base editors to inactivate a gene associated with high levels of bad cholesterol. And the tool has also achieved very promising results in mice, correcting common heart conditions. Montoliu has no doubts: “Database editors are here to stay. They are the ones who are going to succeed in the clinic.”

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.