Guadalajara will have road closures for him GDLuz Festival 2024 which will start from this Wednesday February 14.

Of the February 14 to 18days on which the GDLuz Festival 2024there will be road closures in Guadalajara from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The streets that will be closed They are Juan Manuel, Industria, República Avenue, Hidalgo, Morelos, Dionisio Rodríguez and Juárez Avenue.

He government of Guadalajara He assured that the alternative routes are Calzada Independencia and Federalismo Avenue, as well as Joaquín Angulo, Prisciliano Sánchez, Garibaldi and La Paz Avenue.

He GDLuz 2024 It is the largest festival of lights in Latin America, and will illuminate the city of Guadalajara for the 482nd anniversary of the founding of the city.

When is the light festival in Guadalajara?

Of the February 14 to 18, 2024he GDLuz festival 2024 will be present in the Historic Center of Guadalajara with more than 35 free attractions.

Although the event starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 11:00 p.m., the roads will remain closed from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

To learn more about GDLuz festival 2024 and the activities that can be enjoyed you can enter the following LINK.