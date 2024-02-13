













For those who love sequential art we can tell you that the epic crossovers between Marvel and DC will be back in print so that they will surely be sold out thanks to resellers

It is worth noting that both publishers announced that they will once again release as an omnibus the compilation of all those stories that marked the era such as Batman/Captain America, Batman/Spider-Man, Darkseid vs. Galactus: The Hunger, Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances and many more stories.

Let's not forget that many of these stories were created by several prominent creatives in the world of comics such as Dennis O'Neil, George Pérez, Dan Jurgens, Chris Claremont, Walter Simonson, JM DeMatteis, Mark Bagley, Gerry Conway, John Romita Jr. and many more.

This is a good opportunity for several collectors to preserve some comics that are already very difficult to obtain and that are very worth reading again because their stories were very worthy.

When is the Marvel and DC crossover coming back?

According to the information revealed by both publishers, Both the DC/Marvel Omnibus and DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus will go on sale in specialty stores in the United States on August 6 while supplies last.

With a little luck you can get these reprints through Amazon or in local stores in Mexico. Maybe Panini can even count on the license, especially since they carry the comics from both publishers.

